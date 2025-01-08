Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts McConell and Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (9-5, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-2, 3-0 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (9-5, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-2, 3-0 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Megan McConnell scored 26 points in Duquesne’s 64-62 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Hawks are 6-1 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 9-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dukes are 0-3 in A-10 play. Duquesne is the leader in the A-10 scoring 18.8 fast break points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Duquesne has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The Hawks and Dukes meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Smith is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 16.5 points.

McConell is averaging 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.2 steals for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

