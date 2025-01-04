Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces La Salle on 6-game win streak

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-2, 2-0 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-9, 1-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-2, 2-0 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-9, 1-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) is looking to extend its six-game win streak with a victory against La Salle.

The Explorers have gone 4-2 in home games. La Salle is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 2-0 in conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

La Salle’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game La Salle allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Explorers.

Mackenzie Smith averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.