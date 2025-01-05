Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces La Salle on 6-game win streak

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-2, 2-0 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-9, 1-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-2, 2-0 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-9, 1-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) will try to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over La Salle.

The Explorers are 4-2 on their home court. La Salle is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are 2-0 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks sixth in the A-10 with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Laura Ziegler averaging 11.2.

La Salle scores 60.2 points, 5.0 more per game than the 55.2 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 7.0 more points per game (74.0) than La Salle allows to opponents (67.0).

The Explorers and Hawks square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Explorers.

Ziegler is averaging 17.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

