Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces George Mason following Smith’s 25-point outing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-2, 1-0 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (11-1, 1-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces George Mason after Mackenzie Smith scored 25 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 70-62 victory against the VCU Rams.

The Patriots have gone 6-0 in home games. George Mason averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 11-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hawks are 1-0 in A-10 play.

George Mason makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game George Mason allows.

The Patriots and Hawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nalani Kaysia is averaging 9.5 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Patriots.

Laura Ziegler is averaging 17.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and five assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

