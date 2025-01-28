Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Davidson following Smith’s 22-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-4, 7-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-10, 5-3 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-4, 7-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-10, 5-3 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Davidson after Mackenzie Smith scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 76-52 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Wildcats have gone 7-2 in home games. Davidson is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 7-2 against conference opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks fourth in the A-10 with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Laura Ziegler averaging 11.9.

Davidson scores 66.2 points, 10.3 more per game than the 55.9 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 11.7 more points per game (73.0) than Davidson gives up (61.3).

The Wildcats and Hawks face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlise Dunn is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.1 points for the Wildcats. Mallorie Haines is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ziegler is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Smith is averaging 14.9 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.