Saint Francis (PA) visits Mercyhurst after Blunt’s 27-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-14, 3-5 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (10-13, 4-4 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Flash -2; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst faces Saint Francis (PA) after Bernie Blunt scored 27 points in Mercyhurst’s 85-80 overtime win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Lakers have gone 7-2 in home games. Mercyhurst is 6-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Red Flash are 3-5 against conference opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Mercyhurst is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Mercyhurst allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Rathan-Mayes is averaging 7.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Lakers. Aidan Reichert is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Valentino Pinedo is averaging 9.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Red Flash. Riley Parker is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 24.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

