Saint Francis (PA) visits Fairleigh Dickinson following Brown’s 25-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-11, 1-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-11, 2-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Terrence Brown scored 25 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 91-86 overtime win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Knights have gone 4-1 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Red Flash are 1-2 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 78.5 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 74.2 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 72.1 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 79.1 Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The Knights and Red Flash face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 21.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Knights.

Bobby Rosenberger III is averaging 12.3 points for the Red Flash.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.