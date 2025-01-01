Saint Francis (PA) visits Cent. Conn. St. following Lanpher’s 22-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-11) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-12) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST…

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on Saint Francis (PA) after Belle Lanpher scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 83-56 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Blue Devils are 1-5 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. ranks fourth in the NEC in rebounding with 29.5 rebounds. Alonna Sellers leads the Blue Devils with 6.5 boards.

The Red Flash are 2-7 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fifth in the NEC with 10.8 assists per game led by Ineivi Plata averaging 2.8.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 53.8 points per game, 19.1 fewer points than the 72.9 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA)’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Cent. Conn. St. has given up to its opponents (41.6%).

The Blue Devils and Red Flash meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is averaging 7.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Plata is averaging 3.7 points for the Red Flash.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 1-9, averaging 52.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 48.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

