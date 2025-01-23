Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash take on the Long Island Sharks, aim for 4th straight victory

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-13, 4-2 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (4-15, 1-5 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-13, 4-2 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (4-15, 1-5 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Red Flash take on LIU.

The Sharks have gone 4-5 in home games. LIU is 0-5 against opponents over .500.

The Red Flash are 4-2 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) ranks eighth in the NEC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jade Campbell averaging 2.3.

LIU’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 53.1 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 66.6 LIU gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janessa Williams is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 11.9 points and 7.2 rebounds. Sirviva Legions is averaging 16.1 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Marina Artero is averaging 1.5 points for the Red Flash. Marissa Shelton is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 52.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 56.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

