Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash face the Mercyhurst Lakers on 3-game slide

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-10, 1-1 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-11, 0-2 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Flash -3; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) aims to break its three-game slide when the Red Flash play Mercyhurst.

The Red Flash have gone 4-3 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers are 1-1 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst ranks sixth in the NEC scoring 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Aidan Reichert averaging 6.3.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Rosenberger III is averaging 12.4 points for the Red Flash.

Jeff Planutis is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 14.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 24.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

