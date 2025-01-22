Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash face the Long Island Sharks, look for 4th straight win

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-13, 4-2 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (4-15, 1-5 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-13, 4-2 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (4-15, 1-5 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Red Flash take on LIU.

The Sharks are 4-5 in home games. LIU ranks third in the NEC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Shanaii Gamble averaging 2.0.

The Red Flash are 4-2 in conference play. Saint Francis (PA) averages 18.2 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when winning the turnover battle.

LIU is shooting 35.1% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 53.1 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 66.6 LIU gives up to opponents.

The Sharks and Red Flash square off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sirviva Legions is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 12.5 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marina Artero is averaging 1.5 points for the Red Flash. Airah Lavy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 52.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 56.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

