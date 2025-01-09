Saint Francis (PA) plays Fairleigh Dickinson on 4-game home slide

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-3, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-12, 1-1 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-3, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-12, 1-1 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays Fairleigh Dickinson looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Red Flash are 0-4 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights are 1-0 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 65.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 65.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 72.3 Saint Francis (PA) gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ineivi Plata is averaging 3.9 points for the Red Flash.

Abaigeal Babore is averaging 9.6 points for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 52.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.