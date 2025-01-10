Saint Francis (PA) hosts Le Moyne on home losing streak

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-15, 0-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-13, 1-2 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-15, 0-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-13, 1-2 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts Le Moyne looking to end its five-game home slide.

The Red Flash have gone 0-5 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) gives up 71.7 points and has been outscored by 20.3 points per game.

The Dolphins are 0-2 in NEC play. Le Moyne allows 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 27.1 points per game.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Artero is averaging for the Red Flash.

Haedyn Roberts is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 52.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 0-10, averaging 50.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

