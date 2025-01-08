Saint Francis (PA) faces Fairleigh Dickinson on home slide

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-3, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-12, 1-1 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-3, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-12, 1-1 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays Fairleigh Dickinson looking to end its four-game home losing streak.

The Red Flash are 0-4 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights are 1-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 65.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 38.7% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

The Red Flash and Knights match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yanessa Boyd is shooting 37.2% and averaging 8.7 points for the Red Flash.

Ava Renninger is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 52.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.