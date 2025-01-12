Saint Francis beats Fairleigh Dickinson 75-71

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Riley Parker’s 18 points helped Saint Francis defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 75-71 on Sunday. Parker shot 7…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Riley Parker’s 18 points helped Saint Francis defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 75-71 on Sunday.

Parker shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Red Flash (7-11, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Juan Cranford Jr. added 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Jeremy Clayville went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jo’el Emanuel led the way for the Knights (6-12, 2-1) with 24 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Terrence Brown added 15 points for Fairleigh Dickinson. Dylan Jones finished with 15 points.

