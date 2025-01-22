Saint Bonaventure visits Ziegler and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-13, 1-6 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (14-4, 5-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-13, 1-6 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (14-4, 5-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Saint Bonaventure after Laura Ziegler scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 67-55 win over the UMass Minutewomen.

The Hawks are 7-2 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is second in the A-10 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ziegler averaging 9.8.

The Bonnies are 1-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 55.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 56.1 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziegler is averaging 17.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Dani Haskell is averaging 14.2 points for the Bonnies. Zoe Shaw is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Bonnies: 2-8, averaging 54.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

