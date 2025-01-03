Saint Bonaventure visits Fordham following Council’s 20-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-1, 1-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-1, 1-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on Fordham after Melvin Council Jr. scored 20 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 77-75 victory against the VCU Rams.

The Rams are 6-2 on their home court. Fordham is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bonnies are 1-0 in conference games. Saint Bonaventure has a 9-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Fordham’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Fordham allows.

The Rams and Bonnies face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is averaging 18.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Rams.

Chance Moore is averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bonnies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bonnies: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

