Saint Bonaventure plays George Mason, looks to break road skid

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-9, 0-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (11-2, 1-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hits the road against George Mason looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Patriots have gone 6-1 in home games. George Mason averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 11-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bonnies are 0-2 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when winning the turnover battle.

George Mason averages 73.8 points, 6.0 more per game than the 67.8 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 54.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 54.8 George Mason gives up.

The Patriots and Bonnies match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Harris is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Patriots.

Zoe Shaw is averaging 8.7 points for the Bonnies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 53.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

