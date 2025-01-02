Saint Bonaventure hosts Rhode Island after Kaur’s 27-point game

Rhode Island Rams (6-8, 1-0 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-8, 0-1 A-10) Olean, New York; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST…

Rhode Island Rams (6-8, 1-0 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-8, 0-1 A-10)

Olean, New York; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays Saint Bonaventure after Harsimran Kaur scored 27 points in Rhode Island’s 83-63 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Bonnies are 3-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is 1-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rams are 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island leads the A-10 with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Hawa Komara averaging 3.6.

Saint Bonaventure averages 55.2 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 54.9 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Saint Bonaventure has given up to its opponents (42.5%).

The Bonnies and Rams meet Thursday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Haskell is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 13.8 points.

Sophie Phillips averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 52.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

