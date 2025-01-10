Saint Bonaventure hosts La Salle following Moore’s 23-point performance

La Salle Explorers (8-7, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-2, 2-1 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

La Salle Explorers (8-7, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-2, 2-1 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays La Salle after Chance Moore scored 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 73-68 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Bonnies have gone 7-0 at home. Saint Bonaventure averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 12-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Explorers are 0-3 against conference opponents. La Salle has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.4 per game La Salle allows. La Salle has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, four assists and 2.4 steals for the Bonnies.

Corey McKeithan is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 17.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

