Saint Bonaventure hosts La Salle after Shaw’s 22-point game

La Salle Explorers (7-15, 1-8 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-15, 1-8 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

La Salle Explorers (7-15, 1-8 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-15, 1-8 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays La Salle after Zoe Shaw scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 51-49 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Bonnies have gone 4-5 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

The Explorers are 1-8 in A-10 play. La Salle is 3-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Bonaventure is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 43.3% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle’s 36.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points lower than Saint Bonaventure has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

The Bonnies and Explorers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaw is averaging 11.1 points for the Bonnies. Dani Haskell is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 52.8 points, 24.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Explorers: 1-9, averaging 56.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

