Saint Bonaventure faces George Mason on 3-game skid

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-9, 0-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (11-2, 1-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure is looking to break its three-game skid with a win over George Mason.

The Patriots have gone 6-1 at home. George Mason averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 19.0 points per game.

The Bonnies are 0-2 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure gives up 67.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.2 points per game.

George Mason is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 36.3% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 37.2% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The Patriots and Bonnies face off Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paula Suarez is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Patriots.

Dani Haskell is scoring 13.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bonnies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 53.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

