Saint Bonaventure faces Fordham on 4-game skid

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-14, 1-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-7, 5-2 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks to end its four-game losing streak with a victory against Fordham.

The Rams have gone 7-1 at home. Fordham ranks eighth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Irene Murua Txintxurreta paces the Rams with 6.2 boards.

The Bonnies are 1-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Fordham is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Fordham has allowed to its opponents (39.5%).

The Rams and Bonnies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Donaldson is averaging 17.2 points and 2.4 steals for the Rams. Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zoe Shaw is averaging 10.5 points for the Bonnies. Dani Haskell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 25.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

