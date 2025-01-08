Saint Bonaventure and Saint Louis meet for conference matchup

Saint Louis Billikens (6-10, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-10, 0-3 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Dani Haskell and Saint Bonaventure host Kennedy Calhoun and Saint Louis in A-10 play Wednesday.

The Bonnies have gone 3-3 at home. Saint Bonaventure is ninth in the A-10 with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Caitlin Frost averaging 4.5.

The Billikens are 0-3 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is fifth in the A-10 scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 38.9%.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Saint Bonaventure allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haskell is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bonnies.

Mia Bergstrom averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 2-8, averaging 53.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Billikens: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

