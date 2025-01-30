Sai Witt leads Austin Peay to 86-77 OT victory over Bellarmine, dealing Knights 12th loss in row

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sai Witt finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds to propel Austin Peay to an 86-77…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sai Witt finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds to propel Austin Peay to an 86-77 overtime victory over Bellarmine on Thursday night, handing the Knights their 12th straight loss.

Anton Brookshire hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 with five assists for the Governors (9-13, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaac Haney went 6 of 12 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and scored 17.

The Knights (3-19, 0-9) were led by Billy Smith with 25 points. Jack Karasinski added 12 points and Kenyon Goodin pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Brookshire sank a 3-pointer to give Austin Peay a 76-73 lead and the Governors stayed in front over the final 4:04 of OT.

Quan Lax had a layup with seven seconds left in regulation to pull Austin Peay even at 71, forcing OT.

