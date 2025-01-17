Sacred Heart takes on Saint Peter’s after Thomas’ 30-point showing

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-8, 1-5 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-11, 2-4 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-8, 1-5 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-11, 2-4 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on Saint Peter’s after Tanner Thomas scored 30 points in Sacred Heart’s 93-75 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Pioneers are 4-2 on their home court. Sacred Heart is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Peacocks are 1-5 in conference games. Saint Peter’s is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Sacred Heart averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

The Pioneers and Peacocks face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amiri Stewart is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Pioneers.

Bryce Eaton is averaging 9.4 points for the Peacocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.