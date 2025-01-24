Sacred Heart plays Niagara following Pryor’s 20-point outing

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-15, 0-8 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-12, 1-7 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-15, 0-8 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-12, 1-7 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Niagara after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 67-53 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Pioneers are 3-5 on their home court. Sacred Heart is 2-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Purple Eagles are 0-8 against MAAC opponents. Niagara gives up 85.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 25.5 points per game.

Sacred Heart is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 14.6 percentage points lower than the 50.6% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara’s 34.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.1 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is averaging 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.6 steals for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Safiatu Kolliegbo is averaging 13.9 points and 2.5 steals for the Purple Eagles. Marlie Dickerson is averaging 10.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 58.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.