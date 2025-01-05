Sacred Heart plays Canisius after Ralph-Beyer’s 20-point performance

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-13, 0-2 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-13, 0-2 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on Canisius after Nyle Ralph-Beyer scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 100-60 win over the Manhattanville Valiants.

The Pioneers have gone 3-1 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Griffins are 0-2 in conference play. Canisius is 0-9 against opponents over .500.

Sacred Heart averages 74.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 80.5 Canisius allows. Canisius averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Sacred Heart gives up.

The Pioneers and Golden Griffins face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph-Beyer is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 9.3 points.

Paul McMillan IV is scoring 19.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Golden Griffins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 0-10, averaging 60.7 points, 23.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.