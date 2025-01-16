Sacred Heart hosts Siena following Jackson’s 22-point game

Siena Saints (6-8, 3-2 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-9, 1-4 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Siena Saints (6-8, 3-2 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-9, 1-4 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Sacred Heart after Ahniysha Jackson scored 22 points in Siena’s 69-51 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Pioneers are 3-3 on their home court. Sacred Heart is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Saints are 3-2 against conference opponents. Siena has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

Sacred Heart is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Siena allows to opponents. Siena’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has given up to its opponents (42.8%).

The Pioneers and Saints face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ny’Ceara Pryor is shooting 42.3% and averaging 18.4 points for the Pioneers.

Teresa Seppala is shooting 45.1% and averaging 18.1 points for the Saints.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 57.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.