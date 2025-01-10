Sacred Heart hosts Merrimack after Savage’s 21-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (6-8, 3-0 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Merrimack Warriors (6-8, 3-0 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Sacred Heart after Devon Savage scored 21 points in Merrimack’s 67-54 win against the Fairfield Stags.

The Pioneers are 4-1 on their home court. Sacred Heart leads the MAAC with 33.7 points in the paint led by Amiri Stewart averaging 6.0.

The Warriors have gone 3-0 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

Sacred Heart averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 63.8 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 75.6 Sacred Heart allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Johnson is averaging 8.7 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers.

Adam Clark is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 24.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

