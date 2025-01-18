Sacramento State visits Northern Colorado after Hawthorne’s 23-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (5-12, 1-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-5, 5-0 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (5-12, 1-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-5, 5-0 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -15.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts Sacramento State after Isaiah Hawthorne scored 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 72-69 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Bears have gone 8-1 at home. Northern Colorado has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are 1-3 against conference opponents. Sacramento State has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

Northern Colorado scores 83.2 points, 17.2 more per game than the 66.0 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Northern Colorado allows.

The Bears and Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawthorne averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc.

Jacob Holt is averaging 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.