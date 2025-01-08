Sacramento State visits Hassmann and Idaho

Sacramento State Hornets (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-4, 1-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacramento State Hornets (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-4, 1-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Sacramento State after Hope Hassmann scored 20 points in Idaho’s 63-50 victory over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vandals are 4-1 on their home court. Idaho is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 1-0 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Lina Falk averaging 1.4.

Idaho makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Sacramento State has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points greater than the 33.7% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jennifer Aadland is averaging 9.6 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Vandals.

Jaydia Martin is averaging 14.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

