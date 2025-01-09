Sacramento State visits Hassmann and Idaho

Sacramento State Hornets (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-4, 1-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacramento State Hornets (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-4, 1-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Sacramento State after Hope Hassmann scored 20 points in Idaho’s 63-50 victory over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vandals have gone 4-1 at home. Idaho has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets have gone 1-0 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Idaho averages 67.7 points, 7.3 more per game than the 60.4 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State scores 10.3 more points per game (66.3) than Idaho gives up to opponents (56.0).

The Vandals and Hornets face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hassmann is averaging 13 points and 3.4 assists for the Vandals.

Jaydia Martin is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

