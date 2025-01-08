Sacramento State takes home win streak into matchup with Idaho

Idaho Vandals (6-9, 1-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-9, 1-0 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (6-9, 1-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-9, 1-0 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Hornets face Idaho.

The Hornets have gone 4-4 at home. Sacramento State averages 67.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Vandals are 1-1 in conference matchups. Idaho is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Sacramento State averages 67.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 74.5 Idaho gives up. Idaho has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The Hornets and Vandals face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Nunn is averaging 7.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Hornets.

Julius Mims is averaging 9.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Vandals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

