Sacramento State plays Portland State on 5-game road skid

Sacramento State Hornets (7-6) at Portland State Vikings (3-6)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hits the road against Portland State looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Vikings are 2-3 on their home court. Portland State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Rhema Ogele averaging 2.8.

The Hornets are 1-3 on the road. Sacramento State is eighth in the Big Sky with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Lina Falk averaging 1.4.

Portland State averages 53.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 59.4 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 65.5 points per game, 2.6 more than the 62.9 Portland State gives up to opponents.

The Vikings and Hornets match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogele is shooting 51.9% and averaging 10.2 points for the Vikings.

Jaydia Martin is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Hornets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

