Sacramento State plays Idaho, seeks 4th straight home win

Idaho Vandals (6-9, 1-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-9, 1-0 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (6-9, 1-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-9, 1-0 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -2; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Hornets play Idaho.

The Hornets have gone 4-4 in home games. Sacramento State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 14.2 assists per game led by Bailey Nunn averaging 3.6.

The Vandals are 1-1 in Big Sky play. Idaho is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Sacramento State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Idaho allows to opponents. Idaho has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The Hornets and Vandals match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Holt is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Hornets.

Kristian Gonzalez is averaging 11.9 points for the Vandals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.