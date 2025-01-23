Sacramento State hosts Idaho State following Griffin’s 23-point game

Idaho State Bengals (8-8, 3-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-13, 1-4 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (8-8, 3-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-13, 1-4 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -4.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays Sacramento State after Isaiah Griffin scored 23 points in Idaho State’s 86-61 victory over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Hornets have gone 4-6 at home. Sacramento State is ninth in the Big Sky with 13.3 assists per game led by Bailey Nunn averaging 3.5.

The Bengals are 3-2 against conference opponents. Idaho State scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Sacramento State is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Sacramento State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Holt is scoring 16.9 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Hornets. Julian Vaughns is averaging 9.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 34.4% over the last 10 games.

Dylan Darling is shooting 40.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bengals. Jake O’Neil is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

