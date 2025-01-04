Sacramento State hosts Henderson and Portland State

Portland State Vikings (8-5) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-9) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -5.5;…

Portland State Vikings (8-5) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-9)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Sacramento State after Jaylin Henderson scored 24 points in Portland State’s 96-39 victory over the Walla Walla Wolves.

The Hornets have gone 3-4 at home. Sacramento State has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

The Vikings are 3-3 on the road. Portland State is 3-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Sacramento State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The Hornets and Vikings match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Holt is averaging 16.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Hornets.

Isaiah Johnson is averaging 11 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.