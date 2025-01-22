Sacramento State hosts Griffin and Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (8-8, 3-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-13, 1-4 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (8-8, 3-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-13, 1-4 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Sacramento State after Isaiah Griffin scored 23 points in Idaho State’s 86-61 win against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Hornets are 4-6 in home games. Sacramento State is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bengals are 3-2 in Big Sky play. Idaho State scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Sacramento State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State scores 9.1 more points per game (75.2) than Sacramento State allows to opponents (66.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Nunn is averaging 6.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Jacob Holt is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dylan Darling is averaging 15.9 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bengals. Jake O’Neil is averaging 15.1 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

