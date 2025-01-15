Sacramento State faces Northern Arizona after Martin’s 23-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-5, 3-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-8, 1-2 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-5, 3-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-8, 1-2 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays Northern Arizona after Jaydia Martin scored 23 points in Sacramento State’s 89-80 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Hornets are 5-1 in home games. Sacramento State ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Lina Falk averaging 1.4.

The Lumberjacks are 3-1 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Sacramento State scores 66.0 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 75.1 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona scores 18.1 more points per game (80.5) than Sacramento State gives up to opponents (62.4).

The Hornets and Lumberjacks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Hornets.

Leia Beattie is averaging 11.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

