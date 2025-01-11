Sabel and UC Davis host Long Beach State

UC Davis Aggies (11-4, 5-0 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (8-5, 4-0 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

UC Davis Aggies (11-4, 5-0 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (8-5, 4-0 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces Long Beach State after Tova Sabel scored 24 points in UC Davis’ 80-54 victory over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Beach are 5-2 in home games. Long Beach State is second in the Big West scoring 69.1 points while shooting 37.8% from the field.

The Aggies are 5-0 in conference play. UC Davis leads the Big West scoring 73.3 points per game while shooting 44.6%.

Long Beach State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Long Beach State gives up.

The Beach and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is shooting 36.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Beach.

Sabel is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 40.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

