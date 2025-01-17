Rutgers visits Michigan after Hobbs’ 22-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-10, 0-7 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-10, 0-7 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan faces Rutgers after Jordan Hobbs scored 22 points in Michigan’s 82-69 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Wolverines have gone 8-1 at home. Michigan scores 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 19.4 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-7 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Michigan averages 81.1 points, 11.5 more per game than the 69.6 Rutgers allows. Rutgers scores 7.1 more points per game (68.8) than Michigan allows (61.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is averaging 16 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wolverines.

Kiyomi McMiller is scoring 20.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

