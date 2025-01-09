Rutgers hosts Smith and No. 20 Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7, 1-3 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Purdue Boilermakers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7, 1-3 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -1.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Purdue faces Rutgers after Braden Smith scored 22 points in Purdue’s 79-61 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Scarlet Knights are 7-1 on their home court. Rutgers averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Boilermakers have gone 3-1 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue has a 10-4 record against teams above .500.

Rutgers averages 78.2 points, 8.4 more per game than the 69.8 Purdue gives up. Purdue averages 77.4 points per game, 2.4 more than the 75.0 Rutgers gives up.

The Scarlet Knights and Boilermakers face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Harper is averaging 21.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

Smith is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 15.4 points, 8.6 assists and 2.1 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.