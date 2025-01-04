Rutgers hosts No. 4 USC after Watkins’ 26-point performance

USC Trojans (13-1, 3-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 8 p.m.…

USC Trojans (13-1, 3-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC visits Rutgers after JuJu Watkins scored 26 points in USC’s 75-55 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-3 on their home court. Rutgers is the Big Ten leader with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Chyna Cornwell averaging 4.9.

The Trojans have gone 3-0 against Big Ten opponents. USC ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 4.6.

Rutgers scores 73.1 points, 20.4 more per game than the 52.7 USC allows. USC scores 16.4 more points per game (83.9) than Rutgers gives up to opponents (67.5).

The Scarlet Knights and Trojans square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyomi McMiller is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights.

Iriafen is averaging 18.1 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

