Rutgers hosts Markowski and Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8, 0-5 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8, 0-5 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays Rutgers after Alexis Markowski scored 28 points in Nebraska’s 85-80 win against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 8-4 at home. Rutgers is fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 38.2 rebounds. Destiny Adams leads the Scarlet Knights with 10.2 boards.

The Cornhuskers are 3-2 in Big Ten play. Nebraska averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Rutgers averages 69.8 points, 7.7 more per game than the 62.1 Nebraska gives up. Nebraska averages 6.3 more points per game (75.9) than Rutgers allows (69.6).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyomi McMiller is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Markowski is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

