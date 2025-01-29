Rutgers faces Northwestern following Derkack’s 26-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-8, 3-6 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-8, 3-6 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces Northwestern after Jordan Derkack scored 26 points in Rutgers’ 81-74 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wildcats have gone 10-1 at home. Northwestern is fifth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 68.9 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Scarlet Knights are 3-6 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Northwestern’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Northwestern gives up.

The Wildcats and Scarlet Knights square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Ace Bailey averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Dylan Harper is averaging 12 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.