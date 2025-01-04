Russell’s 25 lead VCU past Loyola Chicago 84-65

CHICAGO (AP) — Phillip Russell had 25 points in VCU’s 84-65 victory over Loyola Chicago on Saturday. Russell also added…

CHICAGO (AP) — Phillip Russell had 25 points in VCU’s 84-65 victory over Loyola Chicago on Saturday.

Russell also added six rebounds for the Rams (11-4, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Christian Fermin scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor. Jack Clark had 12 points and went 6 of 9 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Ramblers (9-5, 0-1) were led in scoring by Des Watson, who finished with 20 points. Jayden Dawson added 10 points for Loyola Chicago. Jalen DeLoach had eight points and eight rebounds.

Russell scored 12 points in the first half and VCU went into halftime trailing 40-37. VCU outscored Loyola Chicago by 22 points in the second half. Russell led the way with 13 second-half points.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. VCU hosts Fordham and Loyola Chicago travels to play La Salle.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

