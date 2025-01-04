Russell leads VCU against Loyola Chicago after 26-point game

VCU Rams (10-4, 0-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-4) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5;…

VCU Rams (10-4, 0-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-4)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU visits Loyola Chicago after Phillip Russell scored 26 points in VCU’s 77-75 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Ramblers are 8-0 on their home court. Loyola Chicago ranks second in the A-10 with 16.7 assists per game led by Des Watson averaging 3.1.

The Rams are 0-1 in A-10 play. VCU scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Loyola Chicago averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.1 per game VCU allows. VCU has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

The Ramblers and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheldon Edwards is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 12.1 points.

Joe Bamisile is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.