Russell leads Mississippi State against No. 15 Tennessee after 21-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3, 2-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (14-2, 2-2 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits No. 15 Tennessee after Eniya Russell scored 21 points in Mississippi State’s 79-68 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Volunteers have gone 8-2 in home games. Tennessee has college basketball’s top offense averaging 96.4 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in conference matchups. Mississippi State ranks third in the SEC with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Madina Okot averaging 5.3.

Tennessee scores 96.4 points, 37.7 more per game than the 58.7 Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Tennessee allows.

The Volunteers and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewel Spear is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 13.4 points.

Debreasha Powe averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 97.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 13.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

