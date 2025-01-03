Russell and VCU host Loyola Chicago

VCU Rams (10-4, 0-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-4) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces Loyola…

VCU Rams (10-4, 0-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-4)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces Loyola Chicago after Phillip Russell scored 26 points in VCU’s 77-75 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Ramblers have gone 8-0 at home. Loyola Chicago is third in the A-10 with 16.7 assists per game led by Des Watson averaging 3.1.

The Rams are 0-1 against A-10 opponents. VCU scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Loyola Chicago averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.1 per game VCU gives up. VCU averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Loyola Chicago allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Ramblers.

Joe Bamisile is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

